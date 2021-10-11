Large yard with a great deck and cover porch!! This spacious bungalow offers lots of open space inside and outside. As you pull into the gravel driveway you will instantly see how big the yard really is,(.39 acres) perfect for kids and animals to roam an play. There is also a large deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining, the deck wraps around the front and curves into a nice covered porch. Also take note on how privately located this property is, you are located on a dead~end street with little to no traffic surround by greenery but with easy access to shopping parks and schools. Moving inside the main floor offers an open concept living and dining room with large windows a nice sized kitchen, 1 bedroom with a large closet and a full bathroom. On the second level are 2 nicely sized bedrooms and a large hallway that is currently being used as a 4th non~conforming bedroom. If you are looking for a property that is move in ready with a spacious yard then welcome home...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $139,900
