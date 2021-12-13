 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $139,950

Total rehab on this three bedroom one and a half bath. All new in 2021: Roof, wiring, HVAC, plumbing, flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, sheet rock, and ceiling fans. Main floor laundry. Ready for occupancy!! Owner is a licensed Real Estate agent...

