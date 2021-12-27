 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $144,500

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $144,500

LOTS of NEW in this CHARMING, UPDATED, MOVE IN READY Morningside bungalow!! NEW paint throughout the home and NEW paint on exterior. NEW carpet on main floor and on second floor bedroom. NEW vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, bath and entryway. Beautiful NEW backsplash sets off the NEWLY painted kitchen cabinets with NEW hardware. Do you see the word NEW!!! Just in time to put in an offer and start 2022 in your NEW home!! House has two bedrooms on main and third bedroom in dormer!! Convenient Main floor laundry in the mud room area and spacious eat in kitchen. Avid hobbyist? This home has TWO GARAGES!!! A 1+ stall garage and a 2+ stall garage with separate electrical panel!!!Tired of fighting for a home? See this one TODAY, put in a great offer TODAY and have it accepted TODAY!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News