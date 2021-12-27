LOTS of NEW in this CHARMING, UPDATED, MOVE IN READY Morningside bungalow!! NEW paint throughout the home and NEW paint on exterior. NEW carpet on main floor and on second floor bedroom. NEW vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, bath and entryway. Beautiful NEW backsplash sets off the NEWLY painted kitchen cabinets with NEW hardware. Do you see the word NEW!!! Just in time to put in an offer and start 2022 in your NEW home!! House has two bedrooms on main and third bedroom in dormer!! Convenient Main floor laundry in the mud room area and spacious eat in kitchen. Avid hobbyist? This home has TWO GARAGES!!! A 1+ stall garage and a 2+ stall garage with separate electrical panel!!!Tired of fighting for a home? See this one TODAY, put in a great offer TODAY and have it accepted TODAY!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $144,500
