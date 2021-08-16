 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $144,950

Completely remodeled, beautiful ranch home. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath, and laundry room. All new windows, carpet, vinyl flooring, and tile. Set in a private area with a large yard backed up to trees. Newly painted large 2 stall detached garage with extra gravel parking. Located across from a new city park.

