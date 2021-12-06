3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $145,000

Check out this Morningside cutie! With three spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, and lots of parking spots, what else do you really need? The kitchen has lots of cupboards for storage, plentiful counter space, tile floor, and a spot for a table, overlooking the backyard. There's also a little nook off of the kitchen for a breakfast spot, play area, or computer spot. All three bedrooms are on the main floor and are generously sized. Basement is unfinished, but is block shelf, and could easily be transformed into a family room for extra living space. The detached 1 stall garage should fit your yard tools, but there's a shed behind it for extra storage. Level yard with lots of off-street parking and a patio out back. Close to the mall, easy access to downtown, and great central location of Morningside. Room measurements approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify.