Check out this Morningside cutie! With three spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, and lots of parking spots, what else do you really need? The kitchen has lots of cupboards for storage, plentiful counter space, tile floor, and a spot for a table, overlooking the backyard. There's also a little nook off of the kitchen for a breakfast spot, play area, or computer spot. All three bedrooms are on the main floor and are generously sized. Basement is unfinished, but is block shelf, and could easily be transformed into a family room for extra living space. The detached 1 stall garage should fit your yard tools, but there's a shed behind it for extra storage. Level yard with lots of off-street parking and a patio out back. Close to the mall, easy access to downtown, and great central location of Morningside. Room measurements approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY — Get ready for an All-Iowa NAIA national football championship game.
In a statement released Friday, the department said the man was positively identified as 24-year-old Franky Muritok.
Police allege that the car was stolen and that the woman was intoxicated.
Sioux City man sentenced to 54 years for attempted murder trades accusations of death threats with victim
"I want you to feel the pain of having someone you love die," Polak said. Powell shot back, telling District Judge Roger Sailer that Polak was threatening his mother.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Center-based Plumbing and Heating Wholesale recently acquired Wigman Co., a 106-year industrial supplier based in Sioux City
The man, whom authorities have not identified, was struck at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Bluff Street at 8:13 a.m.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Pizza Ranch is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month with special throwback pricing on pizza and by giving away a n…
Hiserote will invest approximately $2.4 million in the property, which includes the initial purchase of the building.
SIOUX CITY – Lisa Casey is helping Native American students in the Sioux City schools see what is possible for their future, encouraging them …