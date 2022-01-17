3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $147,500

Welcome home to this adorable property perfect for a starter home or rental property (located just a few blocks from Olson Stadium\Morningside College). This home has lots of new including flooring throughout most of the main, new carpet in the large basement bedroom (walk~in closet!!) new paint throughout, updated kitchen hardware and some new light fixtures. The roof was replaced in 2017. Outside you will also enjoy the oversized garage with major workshop potential and the fenced~in back yard. There is nothing to do here but unpack!! Seller will purchase buyer a one year AHS ShieldEssential home warranty. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Iowa. Due to E&O policy, buyers must have a home inspection with an accepted offer..