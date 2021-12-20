 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $148,500

Spacious home with 3 bedrooms, Formal dining room and Oak kitchen. There is new flooring in most of the house. There are 2 bedrooms on the main and the dormer offers a sitting room with closet and bedroom which would make for a great master bedroom suite. The basement has great potential for finish with tall ceiling, open spaces and a stool and freestanding shower already installed. There is a double garage off the alley. Exterior is Aluminum sided, new sheathing and shingles 2017, electrical was updated 2017, Hi-eff furnace with newer central air, radon mitigation system installed..

