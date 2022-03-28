 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,950

Good location, extra side lot great for a play area or build your own workshop. Shingles are a 40 year shingle, new gutters, freshly painted, new flooring, new plumbing, new hot water heater, New sealed basement, shower in the basement. SELLING IN AN AS IS CONDITION..

