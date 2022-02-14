3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $149,950

Due to circumstances this home is being listed before we can get it emptied and cleaned. IT WILL be emptied and cleaned out. This three bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is located in Leeds. Main floor has 3 good sized bedrooms, full bath - accessible to master bedroom, and an eat-in kitchen. Basement is partially finished with 3/4 bath, laundry area, large family room for extra living space and den. Home could easily be transformed into a 5 bedroom with the addition of 2 egress window. There is a shed out back for extra storage. Level chain link fenced in backyard with patio for grilling and entertaining. Close to shopping, quick access to the bypass, and great central location of Leeds. Room measurements approximate, buyer or buyer's agent to verify. Cash or conventional only - selling AS-IS...