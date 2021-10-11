 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

Northside beauty waiting for it's new owners. Many new updates in the past few years to include brand new electrical panel and some new wiring 2021, new furnace and central air in 2011, new siding and windows about 15 years ago, roof was a complete tear off by Kuchel Roofing in 2013. All appliances will stay.

