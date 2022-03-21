 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 stall garage home on the North side of Sioux City is beautiful inside!! The home has an updated kitchen (2013) with beautiful dark cabinetry and tile floor. The bathroom is also updated (2019) and the carpet is newer. There are two bedrooms on the main floor, a bedroom in the dormer, and a bonus space in the dormer to be used how you like!! The basement is bright and open and in addition to all this, the home has a newer electrical panel (2018), a newer furnace and AC (2020), an above ground pool (2010) and newer privacy fence (2020). The home is being sold in AS~IS condition..

