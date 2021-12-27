 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

This clinker brick with added dormer is larger than it looks. Hardwood floors are in good shape; windows have been replaced; newer furnace and central air. Corner lot with large fenced in yard; alley access allows for possible garage addition to the east. Potential to spruce up the interior. Stove, Refrigerator, washer\dryer included. Home will be sold in its current condition...

