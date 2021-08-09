3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

This Cape Cod with finished dormer occupies a level, fenced yard on a quiet, non-thru street. The owners have installed steel siding, replacement vinyl-clad windows, a high-efficiency HVAC system, sprinkler system for the yard, and motion detection for the perimeter. The detached double garage has an automatic opener and extra storage at the rear. This home is being sold in "as is" condition. Contact listing agent for details on quotes for some potential improvements.