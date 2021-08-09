 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $150,000

This Cape Cod with finished dormer occupies a level, fenced yard on a quiet, non-thru street. The owners have installed steel siding, replacement vinyl-clad windows, a high-efficiency HVAC system, sprinkler system for the yard, and motion detection for the perimeter. The detached double garage has an automatic opener and extra storage at the rear. This home is being sold in "as is" condition. Contact listing agent for details on quotes for some potential improvements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News