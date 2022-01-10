3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $154,950

Stunning Morningside Home just hit the market in Sioux City!! This adorable home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms and approximately 1,000 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a welcoming porch, a cozy living room with an open concept with dining room, kitchen with convenient island, two nice sized bedrooms and and all new carpet and a full bathroom. Kitchen comes equipped with appliances, plenty of countertop space and large window to let the light in! Dining room with plenty of light coming in with easy access to the backyard. The cozy 3 seasons room that leads to fenced in yard is one of the favorite features. This cream puff of a home also boast a park like backyard, and a detached garage for the convenience of any buyer. Part finished basement can be a used as a second family room or playroom. This home also comes equipped updated furnace or central air unit, vinyl siding and is located in the in the highly coveted East School District, this home is zoned for Morningside Elementary, East Middle, and East High- it won't last long.