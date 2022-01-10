Stunning Morningside Home just hit the market in Sioux City!! This adorable home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms and approximately 1,000 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a welcoming porch, a cozy living room with an open concept with dining room, kitchen with convenient island, two nice sized bedrooms and and all new carpet and a full bathroom. Kitchen comes equipped with appliances, plenty of countertop space and large window to let the light in! Dining room with plenty of light coming in with easy access to the backyard. The cozy 3 seasons room that leads to fenced in yard is one of the favorite features. This cream puff of a home also boast a park like backyard, and a detached garage for the convenience of any buyer. Part finished basement can be a used as a second family room or playroom. This home also comes equipped updated furnace or central air unit, vinyl siding and is located in the in the highly coveted East School District, this home is zoned for Morningside Elementary, East Middle, and East High- it won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $154,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
FORDYCE, Neb. -- Therapists will tell you that a key to recovering from a traumatic injury is a positive attitude and motivation to work hard …
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after being hired as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney 10 years ago, Jacklyn Fox identified areas in which she belie…
SIOUX CITY -- A plea agreement guaranteed that Carlos Morales would be sentenced to 50 years in prison for firing shots into a Morningside hou…
Before Judge Tod Deck
P.J. Vaske claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game, according to a statement from the Iowa Lottery.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking a judge to assess penalties of $5,000 per day for hundreds of days on which the violations occurred. A lawsuit filed Friday lists numerous violations dating back to March 2012.
SIOUX FALLS — The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to hi…
METRO FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler makes smooth transition to Morningside
SIOUX CITY — Ellie Gengler knew her high school experience was going to prepare her for college.
The new 1,512-bed prison would replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
The audit was expected to cost the county somewhere between $5,000 and $30,000,