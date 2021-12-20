Come see this welcoming, cozy home with so many updates, including newer paint, and floor coverings, all new plumbing in 2019 to improve the water pressure, and newer fencing in the backyard. You will find a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath, and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The dormer is finished, and has a 3rd bedroom. The backyard is fenced in, and the roofs on the home and garage were replaced by the previous homeowner in 2018. Move right into this home, and make it your own!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000
