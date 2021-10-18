 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000

Adorable and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Morningside. Many updates such as flooring, paint, ceiling fans, lighting, a new pantry, water heater, deck and privacy fence. Eat-in kitchen formal dining room, large bathroom on the main level. Main floor laundry. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the second level. newer easy to clean windows. Covered front porch. Plenty of storage. newly painted basement.

