3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000

Great investment property or first time home buyer. Home offers 1 bedroom on the main, in addition to 3/4 bath with tub. The living room is cozy with dark wood floors and wood burning fireplace which currently has an electric inset. The dining room has lots of natural light with eye catching faux brick to showcase the staircase wall. The kitchen offers open space and an additional breakfast nook or space for storage shelves or counter top install. Upstairs are two bedrooms with large closets and wood floors. The basement has a 3/4 bath with shower, ample floor space and storage cabinets. There is an additional room that may be used as a playroom, storage room, office or bedroom (no egress). Laundry hook up is in basement. New roof, gutters, A/C, water heater, and exterior paint all in last 5 years. Seller is offering a basic Home Warranty through AHS with acceptable offer.