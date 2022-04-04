3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $155,000

Come home to 204 South Collins Street, a cute as can be bungalow tucked on a quiet and neighborly street, just one house south from Lyons Park. This house is celebrating its 100 year anniversary and you would not be able to tell, it was built so soundly. You will appreciate its good condition and smart spaces, as well as the oversized 28x32 gas heated garage (2001), that is literally built like a brick house. When entering the home, the living and dining room are combined, and could be used as a large living room. The kitchen is spacious and features an eat-in nook, with banquette furniture that stays with the house, as well as the kitchen appliances. Off the kitchen you will find an enclosed storage porch and the covered deck (great for grilling and chilling!!) that takes you to the garage attic, which offers plenty of storage. You will appreciate parking your vehicle and toys in the heated garage come winter and enjoy projection from the sun come summer. The garage features 10' ceilings that are lined with metal, two 220 plug, upgraded lighting, and enhanced structural design when built. You can access the house\attic through steps up to the back yard\deck. The yard here features hostas and other landscaping and is fully fenced. The furnace is new as of ~3 years ago, roof ~15 years old. Don't miss the gem!! Come home to 204 South Collins today..