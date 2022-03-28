 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500

This is a solid Foursquare Stucco home in the heart of Morningside. It's conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, the library, etc. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bathrooms. The large eat-in kitchen was remodeled a few years back with lots of beautiful cabinets including a nice pantry. It also has granite countertops and an appealing tile backsplash. The home also has lovely woodwork and wood floors. Some of the windows are new as well. The furnace and the $20K retaining wall on the south side of the property were both replaced last year. It has a nice deck off the kitchen and the back yard is fenced in for pets and level for easy mowing. There is off street parking in the front and plenty of room in back with alley access, to add a garage if desired. It also includes a garden shed for storage. Seller is selling it "as is".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News