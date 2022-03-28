This is a solid Foursquare Stucco home in the heart of Morningside. It's conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, the library, etc. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bathrooms. The large eat-in kitchen was remodeled a few years back with lots of beautiful cabinets including a nice pantry. It also has granite countertops and an appealing tile backsplash. The home also has lovely woodwork and wood floors. Some of the windows are new as well. The furnace and the $20K retaining wall on the south side of the property were both replaced last year. It has a nice deck off the kitchen and the back yard is fenced in for pets and level for easy mowing. There is off street parking in the front and plenty of room in back with alley access, to add a garage if desired. It also includes a garden shed for storage. Seller is selling it "as is".
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
For almost three years, Smith used two company credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $31,130 and, in an effort to hide them, forged the company owner's signature on company checks.
The Iowa Supreme Court said that Sioux City lawyer Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension.
Nick Uhre, co-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, sent a lengthy email to Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday asking, in part, for her help to remove Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender from office.
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley, Iowa man who was imprisoned for having sexual contact with a minor has died.
According to investigators: He said he planned to keep the woman for a week, but did not know what he would do with her after that.
Wade Sluka, the Fillmore County Board chairman, said the the county board met Tuesday and opted to retain Steve Julich as sheriff as the investigation continues.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
Relatives said LaVance Cooper had borrowed money from his second cousin, and Dorray Cooper wanted to be paid back. “He got upset and shot him,” one family member said.
SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women's basketball team will play for a national championship game.