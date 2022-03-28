3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500

This is a solid Foursquare Stucco home in the heart of Morningside. It's conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, the library, etc. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bathrooms. The large eat-in kitchen was remodeled a few years back with lots of beautiful cabinets including a nice pantry. It also has granite countertops and an appealing tile backsplash. The home also has lovely woodwork and wood floors. Some of the windows are new as well. The furnace and the $20K retaining wall on the south side of the property were both replaced last year. It has a nice deck off the kitchen and the back yard is fenced in for pets and level for easy mowing. There is off street parking in the front and plenty of room in back with alley access, to add a garage if desired. It also includes a garden shed for storage. Seller is selling it "as is".