This updated Westside home is a must see! From the enclosed porch enter into a very cute foyer that leads into a large living room with new carpet and paint. Living room opens up to a large dining room with new carpet and paint. Kitchen is all new with new cabinets, counter tops, vinyl flooring, and appliances. Second floor includes 3 bedrooms with all new carpet, paint, and light fixtures. Full bathroom has new shower/tub, toilet, and tile flooring. Basement is clean with a nice laundry area. Large lot has a privacy fence and a very large partially covered deck. Extended 2 stall garage has a new garage door opener. New roof & gutters.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500
