3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $157,500

Wonderful family home with many possibilities!! Everything is done on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new roof, windows, gutters, siding. There is a huge storage shed in the alley with parking as well as a fenced private back yard. New roof features class 4 storm resistant shingles, new gutters have leaf filters, vinyl siding is insulated and hail resistant, and windows are all new on main floor as well as upstairs...

