Updated charmer that speaks classic times. Newer roof 2018, AC new in 2019, water softener and water heater are newer as well. Wrap around, covered porch is perfect for that cup of coffee on beautiful autumn mornings. Fenced yard has alley access and covered back deck. Inside you are treated to Original hardwood floors throughout that are beautifully refinished. Most trim is original and unpainted. Main floor has 1/2 bath with tiled accent walls and pedestal sink. Entryway has enclosed foyer and additional area for office or play area. Living room is open to dining area through large archways. Kitchen has newer cabinets and plenty of counter space. Door to backyard deck for great entertaining. Dual staircase allows access to upstairs from kitchen or front foyer. 3 spacious bedroom up, all with walk in closets. Large bathroom has timeless claw foot tub and walk in linen closet. Walk up access to unfinished attic hold awesome potential. Basement has been partially refinished. Family room area has stairs for outside access. Additional room being used as bedroom NO EGRESS. This home is priced to sell. Make it YOURS!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $159,900
