3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $159,900

Great 3 bedroom home with newly refinished oak floors, new kitchen and fresh interior paint. Original wood work. Attached tuck under garage and new retaining walls. The basement has very useable space that can be completed to your needs. The basement conveniently walks out through the garage. The larger dormer has new carpet and built~ins for storage and clothing. A new water heater was just installed. A fenced level back yard sits on a corner lot. This home is only blocks from Gordon Dr for the convenience of shopping, gas etc. Listing Realtor is owner of this property..