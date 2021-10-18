Three bedroom story 1\2 with many updates. Features large kitchen with walkout to deck with large oversized garage. One bedroom on main with two large bedrooms up with a huge updated bath. Don`t miss this one!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $159,950
