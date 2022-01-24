3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

Check out this 3+ Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 2 Stall Garage Home in Morningside!! You walk into the Living Room with lots of Natural Light. The Kitchen has an Addition with Dining Space or Future Kitchen Expansion. There are also 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom on the Main Level. Downstairs you have a Bedroom\Family with Closet and No Egress, a 3\4 Bathroom, Storage or Possible Workshop area, and Laundry Room. Outside you have a 2 Stall Garage with Plenty of Additional Parking..