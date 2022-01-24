 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

Check out this 3+ Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 2 Stall Garage Home in Morningside!! You walk into the Living Room with lots of Natural Light. The Kitchen has an Addition with Dining Space or Future Kitchen Expansion. There are also 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom on the Main Level. Downstairs you have a Bedroom\Family with Closet and No Egress, a 3\4 Bathroom, Storage or Possible Workshop area, and Laundry Room. Outside you have a 2 Stall Garage with Plenty of Additional Parking..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News