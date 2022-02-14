3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

Updated and Move In Ready Morningside Bungalow. This stucco home is located on a quiet street in the Morningside area. From the front you will see a smooth sidewalk leading you to a generously sized front covered porch. From there you have a nice view of the spacious front yard. The inside of this home has been very nicely taken care of and offers lots of new updates including a completely remodeled bathroom, new carpet, new vinyl flooring, and new epoxy countertops in the kitchen. When you first walk in you enter into a large living room, that is well lit by the large windows. As a focal point in this space there is a brick fireplace with a wooden mantel. The living room has new carpet, a fresh coat of paint and new window shades. To the right of the living room there is a hallway that leads to 2 bedrooms with closets and one of them having beautiful glass french doors. In-between the 2 bedrooms you will find a linen closet and a completely renovated main floor bathroom with a tiled tub\shower surround, new vanity and toilet as well has new vinyl flooring and a fresh coat of paint. The kitchen of this home has also been updated with freshly painted cabinets, new vinyl flooring, and epoxy countertops. There is also a breakfast nook with a matching epoxy top. Off the kitchen is the stairway to the finished basement that makes the perfect place to have family night, game night or to host guests. There is a large family room, a non-conforming 3rd bedroom, a 3\4 bathroom and a laundry room. The family room and bedroom have new carpet, a fresh coat of paint, recessed lighting and ample amounts of storage spaces. If you were excited about size of the front yard then you will love the back yard as there is a nice patio, and more yard space. There is also a nice covered parking pad and a 1 stall car garage that can fit a small car, lawn mower or motorcycle. This home is in a great location awaiting for you to move in..