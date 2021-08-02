 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $160,000

Great investment property or first time home buyer. Home offers 1 bedroom on the main, in addition to 3/4 bath with tub. The living room is cozy with dark wood floors and wood burning fireplace which currently has an electric inset. The dining room has lots of natural light with eye catching faux brick to showcase the staircase wall. The kitchen offers open space and an additional breakfast nook or space for storage shelves or counter top install. Upstairs are two bedrooms with large closets and wood floors. The basement has a 3/4 bath with shower, ample floor space and storage cabinets. There is an additional room that may be used as a playroom, storage room, office or bedroom (no egress). Laundry hook up is in basement. New roof, gutters, A/C, water heater, and exterior paint all in last 5 years. Seller is offering a basic Home Warranty through AHS with acceptable offer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News