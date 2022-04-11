3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $162,500

Here is a great ranch home with three bedrooms on a fenced, flat lot in Morningside! This home has an oversized one car garage. There is a nice patio area for entertaining and relaxing. Upon entering you will see the refinished wood floor in the living room. There are also wood floors in the hall and the three bedrooms. The eat in kitchen has painted cabinets, tile backsplash, and the frig, stove and dishwasher all stay. Plenty of room for a table in the corner. Down the hall are the three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a double closet and the other two have single closets. The full bathroom has a tub/shower combo and the trim and door have been replaced. The lower level has a nice sized L-shaped family room with a fun nook under the steps with an outlet so would be a fun spot to read or research! The 3/4 bathroom is partially finished and part of the utility area. Laundry room is spacious and has lots of room for storage and there is a storage room as well. Some updates in 2022 are a new high efficiency furnace, new water heater and added insulation to attic. Both bathrooms have new fans and ventilation. New Shingles, gutters and downspouts were added to house and garage in 2017. The siding is painted aluminum. Newer garage door. Showings begin Friday morning April 8. All offers to be presented at 5pm on Sunday, April 10. Come check out this ready to move in to home!