Lovely family home. Move~in ready, just add your own touch to it. Many big ticket items here ~ new roof in 2018, new furnace and A/C in 2019, new electrical panel in 2016. Drinking water system installed in 2017, water heater in 2021. Oversized living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Perfect to create an office space. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Front porch and screened in patio area at the back of the house. Large fenced yard with a single car garage, accessed from the alley. Large loft bedroom that is sectioned off into 2 rooms. Basement has good ceiling height ~ perfect for finishing off. ***Offers will be presented on Sunday, March 27th at 6pm. Deadline to get offers in by 2pm***..
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $164,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For almost three years, Smith used two company credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $31,130 and, in an effort to hide them, forged the company owner's signature on company checks.
The Iowa Supreme Court said that Sioux City lawyer Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension.
Nick Uhre, co-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, sent a lengthy email to Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday asking, in part, for her help to remove Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender from office.
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley, Iowa man who was imprisoned for having sexual contact with a minor has died.
According to investigators: He said he planned to keep the woman for a week, but did not know what he would do with her after that.
Wade Sluka, the Fillmore County Board chairman, said the the county board met Tuesday and opted to retain Steve Julich as sheriff as the investigation continues.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
Relatives said LaVance Cooper had borrowed money from his second cousin, and Dorray Cooper wanted to be paid back. “He got upset and shot him,” one family member said.
SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women's basketball team will play for a national championship game.