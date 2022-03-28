3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $164,000

Lovely family home. Move~in ready, just add your own touch to it. Many big ticket items here ~ new roof in 2018, new furnace and A/C in 2019, new electrical panel in 2016. Drinking water system installed in 2017, water heater in 2021. Oversized living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Perfect to create an office space. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Front porch and screened in patio area at the back of the house. Large fenced yard with a single car garage, accessed from the alley. Large loft bedroom that is sectioned off into 2 rooms. Basement has good ceiling height ~ perfect for finishing off. ***Offers will be presented on Sunday, March 27th at 6pm. Deadline to get offers in by 2pm***..