3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $164,800

Great 3 bedroom home with newly refinished oak floors, new kitchen and fresh interior paint. Original wood work. Attached tuck under garage and new retaining walls. The basement in very useable space that can be completed to your needs. The basement conveniently walks out through the garage. The larger dormer has new carpet and built-ins for storage and clothing. A fenced level back yard sits on a corner lot. This home is only blocks from Gordon Dr for the convenience of shopping, gas etc. All measurements are estimates and should be evaluated by the buyer and his\her Realtor. Listing Realtor is owner of this property..