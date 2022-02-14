3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $165,000

Good Morningside home to live life to it's fullest with 3 bedrooms, a finished basement and fenced yard on a corner lot. The house is ready to go and with some extra TLC could become even more! There are lovely, original hardwood floors in the living room and two main floor bedrooms. The walk-out basement features a large, inviting family room, along with a 3/4 bathroom, laundry space and a bonus room to use as you like. When you walk out from the basement you'll find a large deck and generous fenced yard. Spaulding Park Elementary School serves this neighborhood.