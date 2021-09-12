3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $165,000

Move~in ready Northside home!! Nicely remodeled with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main, updated kitchen with laminate floor, SS appliances and beautiful tiled bathroom. Lower level has a family room, non~conforming bedroom and 3\4 bath plus separate laundry room!! There is a wonderful 3 season room off the kitchen that has a wood burning fireplace and doors to a patio. Two car attached garage and fenced in yard completes the package!!!