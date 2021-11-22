 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $165,000

This is a gorgeous Craftsman Style, 1919, 2 Story Home. This home offers many renovations; new roof and gutters, new siding, new windows and new front door, freshly painted, new carpet, and updated kitchen. Original hardwood floors and built-ins throughout the home. Plus finished basement!! Come take a look at this classic home. All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News