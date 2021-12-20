3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,900

Great Northside 3 bed, 2 bath bungalow style property with lots of potential. Property includes an additional parcel running behind neighboring homes to side street. This could be converted into a driveway for private access to the property, and plenty of space to add a oversized garage for off street parking. Original hardwood floors on main floor under carpet just waiting to be refinished. Newer windows throughout the entire home. Kitchen was updated about 10 years ago. Two bedrooms on the main floor with a large owners suite on the second level with a full private bath on second. Owners suite has a large storage closet in bathroom. Basement is full sized and unfinished which leaves potential for new owner to finish and make their own. Large backyard with dog kennel included. Seller is related to the realtor. Seller offering a one year home warranty to acceptable offer...