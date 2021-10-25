3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,950

This is a solid, ranch home with a 2~stall detached garage. The main floor has a spacious living room, the kitchen has a desk area and dining space is open concept with an island. Kitchen appliances are included. Three bedrooms plus a bathroom with a tub on the main level. Hardwoods can be found under some carpeted areas. The original back porch space was finished off and was used as a den. The basement has a wide open family room with storage closets. A 10x15` den was used as a guest room. Lower level bath has a shower stall. Good storage space and laundry room downstairs also. The yard is flat and fenced in. Double garage has new shingles in summer 2021. It has been cared for with annual HVAC service checks, for example, and maintenance to the property. This is an estate and being sold "as~is" in the current condition...