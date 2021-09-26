 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,950

Freshly updated Queen Anne Victorian yet plenty of charm and character including stained windows/ ornate case, also new bath on main and updated bath upstairs, updated kitchen adjoining main floor family/dining room leading to large relaxing deck overlooking the new patio waiting for summers grilling out with friends and family, conveniently located close to school and shopping and Priced to Sell so Look Today or Cry Tomorrow! You'll thank me.

