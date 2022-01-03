3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000

Check out this Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, and 1 Car Garage Bungalow in Morningside!! You walk into a Huge Living Room with Plenty of Natural Light from the Big Windows. The Kitchen is Updated with Lots of Storage and Space for Cooking. On the Main Level is 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom. Downstairs you have a Massive Living Room for Entertaining, a 3rd Bedroom with 2 Closets, and a Workshop area for the Tinkerers. Outside you have a Beautiful Patio Area for Entertaining, a Big Backyard that could Easily be Fully Fenced in, and a 1 Stall Garage..