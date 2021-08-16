 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $170,000

Nice Brick raised ranch on the Northside of Sioux City with great access to shopping/grocery stores. Nice patio on the front of the house to enjoy the evenings with festoon lighting and a very cozy feel. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house with potential to have 5 bedrooms(2 bedrooms in basement do not have egress windows but do have closets) Totally renovated a few years ago but still in great shape. Newer kitchen, newer flooring throughout, light fixtures newer as well, 6 panel doors, newer PEX plumbing, and finished basement with nice family room as well for a bonus space. Attached tuck under garage with opener. The house has all new electrical ran with newer electrical panel as well. Close to Lief Erickson park and schools..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News