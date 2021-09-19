 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $174,000

Move in ready Morningside home! This adorable home has lots of great updates! The hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms were all professionally refinished by Don Hanna Wood Floors in Dec. 2015. New Stove, Fridge and microwave, 2015. Added new carpet to the basement, tiled in front of the wood burning fireplace and the entry way to the garage in 2016. New 8 x 10 Storage shed, 2016. The full sized bathroom was completely gutted and everything brand new, March 2017. New roof, siding and gutters, July 2018. Kitchen and dining room had new tiled flooring installed in July 2019. Kitchen had new countertops, painted cabinets, sink and faucet all in 2019. New clothes washer, March 2021. Extra large driveway for off street parking! Enjoy sitting under the covered patio come rain or shine. The fenced in backyard is perfect for kiddos or pets. Nothing to do but move in and relax!

