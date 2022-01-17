3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $174,900

This home has been owned by the same owner for over 50 years!! It has been very well taken care of!! A solid home with great "bones" on a nice corner lot. Beautiful Wood floors under the existing carpet on both the main floor and the upstairs including the stairway!! Oak on the main floor and pine or fir upstairs. (see pics) The natural woodwork has been very well cared for by the owner as he is a craftsman wood maker. The original front porch area was fully enclosed and the basement was continued and added underneath the addition. (no wood floors in the addition) Beautiful brick work was added to the front exterior. There is a bathroom on each floor!! All bedroom closets are "walk-ins". This home has newer Pella windows that have built-in blinds. New roof in 2019 (Shrunk Roofing) There is crown molding and yearly maintenance has been conducted on the HVAC. There is a workshop in the finished basement that over the years was home to many beautiful creations!! Lots of storage in the lower level as well with a laundry\mechanical room that has a convenient utility sink and cabinets and houses an additional freezer and refrigerator space. All plaster was removed and replaced with new insulation and sheet rock. New roof in 2019!! A solid home ready for you to make it your own!!!!