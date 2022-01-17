 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $174,950

Freshly updated spacious beauty with updated kitchen and decor throughout . Oversized living room that is bright and airy leading to dining room and updated kitchen with a new half bath adjoining it. 3 bedrooms and bath up. Lots of offstreet parking and relaxing patio in level fenced yard, open front porch and just blocks from schools and shopping. Newer roof and ready to move in today. Price to Sell so Look Today or Cry Tomorrow!

