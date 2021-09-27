 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

Here is a rock solid, spotless clean, meticulously cared for home in a great Westside neighborhood! This home has been owned by the same owner since 1965! It has 3 bedrooms on the main, nice sized living room, 2 bathrooms, a partially finished basement and more. The roof, furnace and AC have been recently replaced. There are hardwood floors in the bedrooms, the siding and windows are in wonderful shape and the back yard is level and ready for you to enjoy as much as this family has!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News