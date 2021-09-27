3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

Here is a rock solid, spotless clean, meticulously cared for home in a great Westside neighborhood! This home has been owned by the same owner since 1965! It has 3 bedrooms on the main, nice sized living room, 2 bathrooms, a partially finished basement and more. The roof, furnace and AC have been recently replaced. There are hardwood floors in the bedrooms, the siding and windows are in wonderful shape and the back yard is level and ready for you to enjoy as much as this family has!