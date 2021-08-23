 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $175,000

Solid North Side Raised Ranch Home!! Sits in a quiet location and loads of things have been done to update this home. The sellers have installed new siding (2018) roof (2018), new AC and furnace (2019), a patio and fire pit (2020), updated the basement (2021), new flooring and paint on the main floor (2021), new appliances, and updated the main floor bathroom (2021) to name a few. Inside this home are three bedrooms on the main floor, 1.75 bathrooms, and two living spaces. The home also has a one car tuck under attached garage with plenty of off street parking. Updated Electrical in 2013. This one is ready to move in!!!!

