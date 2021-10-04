3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,000

Fantastic corner lot, 3 plus car garage, 2 storage sheds, fenced back yard, 3 season room, Charming on the inside with eat in kitchen, main floor laundry, formal Dr with hardwood floor, living room with fireplace, bedroom and bath. Two bedrooms up and bath, lower level is a family room. New carpet in the living room and bedroom and DR has wood floors recently refinished. Newer windows upstairs and basement. Super storage. Main bathroom was updated in 2014. Newer gutters and downspouts were put on when the roof was replaced. Possible 4 car garage, 844 detached garage and 360 carport.