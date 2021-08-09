3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,000

This is a great 3 bedroom 2 1\2 bathroom home located on a corner lot. Its a charming ranch with an updated living, dining and kitchen area. The original wood floors give you an older feel with the modern added. Two rooms are located up~stairs, one at the front of the house the second at the back. There is a full master bathroom and a walk in closet in the master. The kitchen has stone counters and newer appliances. The third bedroom is located in the basement. There is a deck out back, with a concrete patio which is great for entertaining..