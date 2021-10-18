This 1 ½ story home in the heart of the Northside is ready for a new owner to enjoy the newly finished 2nd floor suite space & the freshly painted exterior! The large open concept between the living room & dining room on the main floor will make a great place for entertaining and family relaxing time. Large kitchen with a lot of cabinet space. Main floor features 2 full bedrooms with 1 additional bonus room that is currently used as a nursery, but could be used as a main floor office space. Did I forget to mention the brand new finished space on the 2nd floor. So new, that the current owners didn't even have time to enjoy it! It features to large open areas before you enter into the master suite with a walk in closet! Basement is large, open and unfinished, so you will have plenty of storage or game room/workshop space.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," an officer said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question), pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district failed to properly document pay raises for some administrators, reimbursed staff for over $1,000 i…
The defendant admitted that while serving as a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ, he sent nude photos and a video of himself masturbating to a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.
HOMER, Neb. -- The field of grass and wildflowers on 210th Street, a few miles north of Homer, may not look like much to the untrained eye.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for smuggling gun silencers into the United States.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.
Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years.
The deputy, assisted by a K9 named Mac, found the nearly 400 pounds of marijuana while conducting a search of a U-Haul truck just east of Wahoo, according to the agency.
MOORHEAD, Iowa -- On a secluded ridge surrounded by trees and corn lies a unique piece of Monona County history that few seem to know exists.