3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,900

This 1 ½ story home in the heart of the Northside is ready for a new owner to enjoy the newly finished 2nd floor suite space & the freshly painted exterior! The large open concept between the living room & dining room on the main floor will make a great place for entertaining and family relaxing time. Large kitchen with a lot of cabinet space. Main floor features 2 full bedrooms with 1 additional bonus room that is currently used as a nursery, but could be used as a main floor office space. Did I forget to mention the brand new finished space on the 2nd floor. So new, that the current owners didn't even have time to enjoy it! It features to large open areas before you enter into the master suite with a walk in closet! Basement is large, open and unfinished, so you will have plenty of storage or game room/workshop space.

