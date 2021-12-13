3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,900

Welcome Home! This beautiful 2 story Craftsman home located on the Northside has been lovingly taken care of. When you walk through the front door you will fall in love with the hardwood floors, original woodwork, original light fixtures, and wood colonnades. There is a spacious sunroom right off of the living room that allows the sun to shine through the windows. The spacious dining room, living room, and sunroom will allow you to entertain family and friends. The kitchen has had some recent updates that still allows it to keep its original charm. You will also find that there is a full bathroom on every floor of the house. All of the bedrooms are located on the Second floor and the Master Bedroom is very spacious. The sunroom on the second floor has been converted into a spacious walk-in closet for the master bedroom, keep it how it is or easily remove the shelving to have a second sunroom. They have recently had the retaining walls replaced around the entire house. The driveway is a shared driveway that recently has had some concrete work. Even though the driveway is shared the neighbors rarely use it. Buyer / Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements.