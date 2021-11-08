 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950

This beautiful 3+ bedroom Morningside home is move~in ready!! Main floor includes an open concept living room, dining room with built~ins and hardwood floors, updated kitchen with solid surface countertops, 2 bedrooms, and full bathroom. Second floor has the 3rd bedroom with a family room or play room. Basement has a finished den\non~conforming bedroom and 3\4 bathroom. This home sits on a double lot with new exterior paint, vinyl windows, fenced yard, newer roof, 2 stall garage, and tree house shed...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News