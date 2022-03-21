 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950

Great family home in a coveted Morningside Neighborhood is ready for new owners!! This stately bungalow welcoming and cozy with a great layout!! Features a large main floor living room and dining room. Eat~in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Windows throughout allow for plenty of light. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Partial basement does not disappoint with large Den (no egress) and 3/4 bath. The home also features a 2~car detached garage, backyard for privacy and offers a front courtyard area. Plenty of parking. Come take a look!!!!

