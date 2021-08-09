 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $179,950

Very nice home on corner lot. Covered front porch and rear deck. Detached 2 car garage with new walk-in door on side. Fenced back yard, fresh landscaping done. Inside has all new flooring on the main, freshly painted, updated bathroom, new countertops/backsplash and flooring in kitchen. Finished dormer has 2 more bedrooms that are nice size. Basement has bedroom/family room and bath....move in ready home. Listing agent is related to seller..

